CHARLELIE COUTURE

Le Plan
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Si CharlÉlie Couture promène à travers le monde un blues poétique et rempli d'humour depuis 40 ans, alors on n'a pas vu le temps passer ! Peintre, écrivain, et chanteur inclassable, CharlÉlie Couture est un artiste dans la pleine acceptation du terme. Il f...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
Lineup

Charlélie Couture

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open7:00 pm

