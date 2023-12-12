DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From December 12, 2023 to March 16, 2024, Fondazione ICA Milano presents the large solo exhibition “I have lost and I have been lost but for now I’m flying high” by multifaceted visual artist and iconic leader of the band R.E.M. Michael Stipe (USA, 1960)....
