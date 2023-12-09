DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Santa's Slay Down

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 9 Dec, 12:00 pm
DJNew York
$69.47
About

On Saturday, December 9, Somewhere Nowhere NYC presents Santa's Slay Down ft. 1-hr vodka open bar from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Costumes are highly recommended.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

Presented by Somewhere Nowhere.

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

