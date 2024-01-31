Top track

david ofmg - it all remains the same again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

david ofmg with Adrien Latgé

Two Palms
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

david ofmg - it all remains the same again
Got a code?

About

Throughout 2023, david ofmg has showcased his unique blend of ambient shoegaze, driving alternative rock and catchy dream pop melodies to create a unique musical experience. After supporting bands such as “modernlove.” on their debut UK and Ireland tour an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.