DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Javier Santiago live at The Stowaway!
Pianist and composer Javier Santiago is one of the promising voices in the international music scene today. He has played with some of the top musicians in the jazz scene such as Terrace Martin, Alex Isley, Theo Croke...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.