Sanisidro

Siroco
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Psicodélia-Folk-Mediterránea impulsada por una exuberante instrumentación: guitarras flamencas y eléctricas, bajo, percusión y vientos. Todo fundido por una voz que revela un particular mundo interior. Con sabores que van de Tropicalia a Spaghetti, de Read more

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

SanIsidro

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

