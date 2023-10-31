DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sundara Karma: Intimate Performance + Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
Selling fast
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store live intimate performance and signing from Sundara Karma. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Better Luck Next Time' released via Is Right Records.

Tickets for this event Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Sundara Karma

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

