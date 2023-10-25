DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ghost dog

Cinema Beltrade
Wed, 25 Oct, 2:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6
About

V.O. inglese con sottotitoli in italiano

Ghost Dog è un killer afroamericano che vive seguendo le regole di un antico codice samurai e lavora come sicario a servizio di Louie, un mafioso che anni prima lo salvò dall’aggressione di un gruppo di fanatici. P Read more

Cinema Beltrade
Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open1:45 pm

