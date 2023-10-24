Top track

Barry Can't Swim - Dance of the Crab

Barry Can't Swim: Live + Signing (3PM Doors)

Rough Trade Bristol
Tue, 24 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Due to phenomenal demand Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present a second in-store live performance and signing from Barry Can't Swim. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'When Will We Land?' released via Ninja Tune.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Barry Can't Swim

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm
200 capacity

