ALMIBAR

Cadavra
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53
About

Almibar Gang ha llegado al barrio.

El 29 de diciembre prepárate para sudar porque en nuestra primera edición te vamos a traer un house de categoría.

En el lounge tenemos la suerte de contar con nuestros all stars de radio relativa, Feet, Gostoso & Tagine...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

2
Danilo, Carla Clay, Dj Feet and 2 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain

Doors open11:59 pm

