DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Column Presents "A Year In Your Garden" with special guest H Hunt

The Lower Third
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of “A Year In Your Garden”, Column will be performing the album live in its entirety for the first time. A record made by Jake and Rory McCarthy (Infinite Bisous, Connan Mockasin), before Jake’s untimely death in 2012...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Lower Third

Lineup

Column

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.