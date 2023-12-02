DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Show For Christmas.
Written and Performed by Daniel Kitson.
A story about Possibility, Magic, Grief, Hope, Tradition and Toffees. Christmas, basically.
In 2014 Daniel Kitson was asked by Shelley Hastings at the Battersea Arts Centre if he might want t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.