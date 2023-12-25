DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOUL ALLNIGHTER

Mojo Club
Mon, 25 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyHamburg
€13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SOUL ALLNIGHTER – Hamburg

classic sixties & seventies soul music

Der SOUL ALLNIGHTER geht aufgekratzt in die nächste Runde: Entspannt und vergnügt werden 60’s und 70’s Club Soul, Obskuritäten, Retro-Soul, R&B- und Soul-Jazz-Perlen in eine perfekte Folge...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Mojo Club.

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open9:00 pm

