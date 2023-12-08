DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dave Rich & His Enablers - Celebrating the release of their 3rd and 4th records
Funeral Proposals
Goody & The Gospel
7PM Door
8PM Show
$10 Presale
$15 Day of Show
$5 At the door for TheSummit.fm members
All Ages! Under 21 pays $2 additional entry f...
