Dave Rich And His Enablers Record Release

Musica
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dave Rich & His Enablers - Celebrating the release of their 3rd and 4th records

Funeral Proposals

Goody & The Gospel

7PM Door

8PM Show

$10 Presale

$15 Day of Show

$5 At the door for TheSummit.fm members

All Ages! Under 21 pays $2 additional entry fee.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.

Lineup

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

