RUSH - 999999999, MCMLXXXV, Annie Lew, ÆON

Knockdown Center
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $30.65

About

RUSH returns January 27 with 999999999, Herrensauna resident MCMLXXXV, Annie Lew and ÆON.

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

999999999, MCMLXXXV, Annie Lew and 1 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

