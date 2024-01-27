DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUSH

Knockdown Center
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$25
RUSH returns for its second edition at Knockdown Center. Full lineup to be released Tuesday, December 5th at 12pm. Sign up for the Waitlist for early access to tickets.

21+
Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

