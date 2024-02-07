DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AAA: Belle Mt.

The Lexington
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Access All Areas presents Belle Mt. live at The Lexington with support tba. A long time favourite of ours, we're thrilled to bring you one of the country's best songwriters and lyricists onto this stage for a full band headline show.

Access All Areas

Lineup

Belle Mt.

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

