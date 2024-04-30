Top track

Burning (feat. M Huncho & Dutchavelli)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

M Huncho

Uebel & Gefährlich
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€29.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burning (feat. M Huncho & Dutchavelli)
Got a code?

Event information

M Huncho

30.04.2024

Uebel & Gefährlich

20h Einlass / 21h Beginn

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

M Huncho

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.