Percolate x E1 New Year's Day All Nighter: Helena Hauff + more TBA

E1
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
Celebrations continue into the new year with another huge name to start the year right. Raw, industrial electro and techno delivered with punk panache from Helena Hauff. More artists to be announced. High energy guaranteed. Please note this event starts at...

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Helena Hauff

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

