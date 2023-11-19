DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crudo di Cuneo, la Mela Rossa Cuneo e l'Erbaluce

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Sun, 19 Nov, 11:00 am
Food & drinkTorino
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A cura di Consorzio Crudo di Cuneo, Consorzio Mela rossa Cuneo e Regione Piemonte

Anche il Piemonte ha un suo prosciutto crudo, il Crudo di Cuneo DOP; un’assoluta eccellenza dal sapore inconfondibile che il Consorzio di tutela ci proporrà in abbinamento a...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.