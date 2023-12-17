DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leroy Smart with Full Band

The Fox & Firkin
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experience a night of pure reggae magic at Fox & Firkin, where Cecil Reuben & Silvereye Present Leroy Smart with Full Band. Leroy Smart, with support from the talented Boom Donovan.

Leroy Smart is a true reggae veteran, master of love songs and roots mate...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leroy Smart

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.