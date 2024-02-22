Top track

Shade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IAMDDB - Milano

Fabrique
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shade
Got a code?

About

IAMDDB è una cantante, cantautrice, attrice, icona della moda e artista multidimensionale che non si limita a nessun media specifico. Proveniente da Manchester, Regno Unito, con radici angolane e portoghesi, è una donna attualmente in missione per risvegli...

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

IAMDDB

Venue

Fabrique

Via Gaudenzio Fantoli, 9, 20138 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.