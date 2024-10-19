Top track

IAMDDB - Milano

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento e' riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI. Per aderire ad ARCI visita il sito https://www.circolomagnolia.it/tessera-arci/

IAMDDB è una cantante, cantautrice, attrice, icona della moda e artista multidimensionale che non si...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

IAMDDB

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

