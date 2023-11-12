Top track

Hybrid Minds - If Love Could Have Saved You - Jess Bays Remix

UltraMaroon

Blue Midtown
Sun, 12 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $20

About

Jess Bays joins the UltraMaroon crew on November 12 as she wraps up her North American tour. Come through early for an opening set by Mitch Ferrino and stay late for the usual dance floor shenanigans with Someone From Berlin.

Presented by LiteHaus.

Lineup

DJ Mitch Ferrino, Jess Bays, Someone From Berlin

Venue

Blue Midtown

220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

