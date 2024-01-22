DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Geppi Cucciari - Perfetta

Teatro Colosseo
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €25.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Perfetta è l'ultimo monologo teatrale scritto da Mattia Torre, uno dei drammaturghi più influenti e attivi nella scena televisiva e teatrale italiana recentemente scomparso, nel quale si racconta un mese della vita di una donna, scandito dalle quattro fasi

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

