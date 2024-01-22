DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Perfetta è l’ultimo monologo teatrale scritto da Mattia Torre, uno dei drammaturghi più influenti e attivi nella scena televisiva e teatrale italiana recentemente scomparso, nel quale si racconta un mese della vita di una donna, scandito dalle quattro fasi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.