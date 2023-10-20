DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Argentina V New Zealand

Sebright Arms
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
SportLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come join us for the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, played loud with sound on the big screens!

This free entry ticket does not guarantee entry if the pub is full, so please do arrive in good time.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sebright Arms.

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.