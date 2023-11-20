Top track

Work Wife - December Summer

Work Wife

DIFFERENT WRLD
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Work Wife - December Summer
About

Work Wife is the indie rock project made up of Brooklyn-based musicians Meredith Lampe, Cody Edgerly and Kenny Monroe. With influences such as Faye Webster, Neil Young and American Football, Work Wife blends melancholy lyrics and folk rock instrumentals to Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Work Wife

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

