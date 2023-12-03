Top track

GEMINI - Know me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GEMINI

Heaven
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£56.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GEMINI - Know me
Got a code?

About

Live Nation Presents

GEMINI

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied) - PHOTO ID REQUIRED

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

GEMINI

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.