Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

Michael Cera Palin

Oslo
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Surprise, Michael Cera Palin aren't in London for just one night, nor are they just playing West London!! We thought what better way to kick off their UK tour than to play both East and West London with both a heavier night and a lighter sweeter night (you Read more

Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

1
Buds., Death Goals, Delaire, the Liar and 1 more

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

