Michael Cera Palin

Oslo Hackney
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Surprise, Michael Cera Palin aren't in London for just one night, nor are they just playing West London!! We thought what better way to kick off their UK tour than to play both East and West London with both a heavier night and a lighter sweeter night (you...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Beth Shalom Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Buds., Death Goals, Delaire, the Liar and 1 more

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

