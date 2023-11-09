DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pilia&Spaccamonti: l'uomo con la macchina da presa

Cinema Beltrade
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
FilmMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
sonorizzazione live del film L'UOMO CON LA MACCHINA DA PRESA a cura di Stefano Pilia & Paolo Spaccamonti

Un cineoperatore si aggira per una città russa, riprendendone la vita, dalle prime luci dell’alba al tramonto: la città si sveglia, le persone, le str Read more

Cinema Beltrade
Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:45 pm

