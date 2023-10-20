DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MTG pres. Flow&Flowers - Hertz Collision

Retronouveau
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:30 pm
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hertz Collision era un duo musicale composto da Francesco Profeti e Pietro Franchini. La loro collaborazione è iniziata nel 2009, hanno pubblicato su etichette come Tono Limited, Serial Number 849, Concrete Music e Dynamic Reflection, Invite's Choice Recor

Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Hertz Collision

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

