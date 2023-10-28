DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Strongroom is throwing an anarchist Halloween party on the 28th and we want you all to be there in your docs, tartan and hatred for everything that's wrong in the world.
There'll be some killer bands including Middleman and Hadda Be, DJs on until late and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.