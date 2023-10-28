Top track

MIDDLEMAN - Entropy

Hallow Anarchy (Strongroom's Halloween Party)

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Strongroom is throwing an anarchist Halloween party on the 28th and we want you all to be there in your docs, tartan and hatred for everything that's wrong in the world.

There'll be some killer bands including Middleman and Hadda Be, DJs on until late and Read more

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Lineup

Hadda Be, Middleman

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

