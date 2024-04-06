DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blackstage Presents: Community

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £29.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blackstage Presents: Community

Last year we blew everyone’s minds with our jaw-dropping show ‘Rebellion’ where we platformed pole dancers of colour on this ethereal stage in an act of rebellion. This year the theme of our show is ‘Community’.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

