Danilo Plessow - Raw Cuts #3

Lattexplus 13° Anniversary - Danilo Plessow (MCDE)

Manifattura Tabacchi - B11
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyFirenze
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✨ 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝘂𝘀 13° Anniversary

Line-up: Danilo Plessow (MCDE) + Samuele Pagliai

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Lattexplus
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Danilo Plessow / MCDE Dj Set, Samuele Pagliai

Venue

Manifattura Tabacchi - B11

Via Delle Cascine 35, 50144 Firenze città metropolitana di Firenze, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

