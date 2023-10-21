DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

"Love Jones" screening for Black History Month

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
Sat, 21 Oct, 4:00 pm
FilmLondon
£2.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us this Saturday during the movie screening celebrating the Black History Month.

We will be showing iconic "Love Jones", 1997. All proceeds will go towards "Flow Happy" charity.

Complementary popcorn included.

"Darius Lovehall is a young black poet Read more

Presented by Shepherds Bush Market.

Venue

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market, W12 8DF, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.