DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 𝗔 𝗣𝗜𝗦𝗔, 𝗠𝗢𝗟𝗧𝗢 𝗠𝗘𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗢 𝗗𝗜 𝗨𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗠 🎬💚
Finalmente in una delle città più universitarie e iconiche d’Italia torna la festa indie che sta facendo ballare tutto il paese ❤️🔥
𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 è dove troverai
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.