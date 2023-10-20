DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casa Pepa

El Sol
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€20
About

Raciones de música variada, vermú y el mejor rollo de Madrid

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

ENRY-K, Lavidadejaime, DJ Popi

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

