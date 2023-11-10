Top track

PPJ - Primavera

Plastic Factory presents: PPJ

Sebright Arms
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ai ai aiiiii, it's time to party! We're very excited to welcome PPJ for their debut London show. Like a shot of pure serotonin, Páula, Povoa and Jerge are bringing their mercurical techno pop to the Sebright this November. Inspired by the celebratory energ Read more

Presented by Plastic Factory.

Lineup

PPJ

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

