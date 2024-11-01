DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Call Me Karizma + Jady + Stain The Canvas

Legend Club
Fri, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
€27.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Call Me Karizma.

special guest: Jady + Stain The Canvas

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production

Lineup

Call Me Karizma, Stain the Canvas, Jady

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

