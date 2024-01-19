DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vegas On Bass + Lola Pix

Covo Club
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€8.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'ingresso è riservato ai soci tesserati HOVOC 23/24. Ass. cult. HOVOC e INFO TESSERAMENTO La tessera ha validità per tutta la stagione 2023/2024 e ha un costo di 5€. 📝 PRE-ADESIONE ON-LINE Se non sei già tesserato, e desideri associarti a HOVOC, compila...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Lola Pix, Vegas On Bass

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

