Jane Weaver

Scala
Thu, 2 May 2024, 7:30 pm
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Reclaiming her universe, Jane Weaver returns with brand new single ‘Love In Constant Spectacle’, evoking spectacular images perhaps impossible to capture with the human eye, nor aperture.

Taking measured steps that lead you to something very special, our...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Jane Weaver

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

