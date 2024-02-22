DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
This band are so tight and under-rated, their 90’s rock roots, really, truly, run deep,
and shine brighter than they might even realise!” - Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1
The Pop-Punk Trio that is CHERYM, are among the new school of queer punk
rockers that...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs