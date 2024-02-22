Top track

Listening to My Head

Cherym

Headrow House
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£12.10

About

This band are so tight and under-rated, their 90’s rock roots, really, truly, run deep,

and shine brighter than they might even realise!” - Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

The Pop-Punk Trio that is CHERYM, are among the new school of queer punk

rockers that...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Cherym

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

