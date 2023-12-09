DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AFRO CO Presents: Pre Xmas Dance

Headrow House
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Original AfroCo residents reassemble! Joined by Groove Assassin, Lady T & Friends.

2010 brought a few house heads living in Leeds together to add a little flavour to the music scene here.

From Peven Everett, Spen, Karizma, Atjazz & Jazzy Jeff to the late...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AFRO CO.

Lineup

Groove Assassin, DJ Lady T

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

