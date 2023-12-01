Top track

Jonny Sum - Unknown Neighbor

Sacred Afters ft Jonny Sum, Wermus Maximus, Joey G

El Cid
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
Los Angeles
$12.36

About

This is a 21+ event. In a realm where beats and melodies danced in harmony, there arose a mystical gathering known as the Sacred Afters. Deep within the enchanted forest, a clandestine clearing emerged, adorned with luminescent fairy lights and pulsating w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.

Lineup

Jonny Sum, Joey G

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

