eee gee

Sala Clamores
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From Free
La cantante y compositora danesa eee gee, cuyo nombre real es Emma Grankvist, enfrentó el rechazo del Conservatorio de música danés seis veces antes de debutar en 2021 con el single 'Favourite Lover'. A través del sello independiente australiano Future Cla...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por All Nighters.

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

