Ronboy Presents A Rock’n Disco Holiday Fundraiser

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Julia Laws of Ronboy has curated a night of music, visuals, raffle, dj sets and more! All ticket proceeds will benefit Alexandria House directly and give you automatic entry to the evening’s raffle. Additional raffle entries will be available on show night...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Ronboy, Sarah Register, Warren Fu

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

