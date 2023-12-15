Top track

2nd "Anal" Naughty List XXXMas Party

ALPHAVILLE
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
About

Hot Cool Girl presents: The 2nd AN[nu]AL Naughty List XXXMas Party

//// Tilden

/// Balaclava

// Leone

/ First Sex (mems. THICK, Shadow Monster)

+ DJs [TBA] all night

+ vendors including:

Homo Rodeo

Sweater Puppy

Doors at 7:00 PM | 21+

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

Lineup

Tilden, Balaclava, Leone

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open7:00 pm

