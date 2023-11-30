DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WASY26: The Itch, Man Woman Chainsaw, Duvet + more

The Social
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
We Are So Young 26

Free Entry at The Social

The Itch, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Duvet, Red Ivory

This is an 18+ event

Presented by So Young Magazine.

Red Ivory, Duvet, Man Woman Chainsaw and 1 more

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

