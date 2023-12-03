DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keziah - Show Live Acoustique

Poinçon
Sun, 3 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.01
About

Venez passer un moment musical inoubliable ! Keziah vous propose de vivre une expérience de show live acoustique accompagné d'un pianiste, d'un guitariste et d'un tambourin.
Présenté par Fran66records

Lineup

Keziah

Venue

Poinçon

124 Avenue Du Général Leclerc, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

